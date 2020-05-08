Search
The 40 movies you need to watch before you die.

There is nothing quite like watching a great movie.

A movie that sticks with you for years, changes the way you think about life, and gives you all the feels, every time you watch it.

We spoke to dozens of women who have varying movie tastes. And although they listed off countless brilliant films, there were a few that were repeated, over and over again. And for good reason.

We’ve included a little bit of everything: your cult classics (not the boring ones, the ones that really deserve a watch), childhood favourites, and the ultimate blockbusters, that you need to see at least once in your lifetime.

So without further ado, here are 40 movies that you should watch before you die.

1. The Wizard of Oz

the-wizard-1
Image: IMDb.

2. The Godfather

the-godfather-1
Image: IMDb.
3. The Princess Bride

princess-bride-1
Image: IMDb.

4. The Birdcage

the-birdcage-1
Image: IMDb.
5. Mean Girls

mean-girls-1
Image: IMDb.

6. Forrest Gump

forrest-gump-1
Image: IMDb.
7. Inception

inception-1inception-1
Image: IMDb.

8. Up

UP-1
Image: IMDb.

9. An Education

an-education-1
Image: IMDb.
10. Toy Story (all of them)

toy-story-1
Image: IMDb.

11. Vertigo

Image: IMDb.
12. The Graduate

the-graduate-1
Image: IMDb.

13. Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

Image: IMDb.

14. Dead Poets Society

Image: IMDb.
15. Good Will Hunting

Image: IMDb.

16. Erin Brockovich

Image: IMDb.
17. The Butler

Image: IMDb.

18. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Image: IMDb.

19. The Shawshank Redemption

Image: IMDb.
20. The Sound of Music

Image: IMDb.

21. Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Image: IMDb.
22. Parasite

Image: IMDb.

23. The Lion King

Image: IMDb.

24. Pulp Fiction

Image: IMDb.
25. The Talented Mr. Ripley

Image: IMDb.

26. The Intouchables

Image: IMDb.
27. Blade Runner

Image: IMDb.

28. Bridesmaids

Image: IMDb.
29. The Breakfast Club

Image: IMDb.

30. The Help

Image: IMDb.

31. Memento

Image: IMDb.
32. Slumdog Millionaire

Image: IMDb.

33. Seven

Image: IMDb.
34. When Harry Met Sally...

Image: IMDb.

35. Almost Famous

Image: IMDb.

36. The First Wives Club

Image: IMDb.
37. Fight Club

Image: IMDb.

38. Rabbit-Proof Fence

Image: IMDb.
39. To Kill A Mockingbird

Image: IMDb.

40. Before Sunset

Image: IMDb.

Which is your favourite? Let us know in comments.

Feature image: IMDb.

