The 40 movies you need to watch before you die.

There is nothing quite like watching a great movie.

A movie that sticks with you for years, changes the way you think about life, and gives you all the feels, every time you watch it.

We spoke to dozens of women who have varying movie tastes. And although they listed off countless brilliant films, there were a few that were repeated, over and over again. And for good reason.

We’ve included a little bit of everything: your cult classics (not the boring ones, the ones that really deserve a watch), childhood favourites, and the ultimate blockbusters, that you need to see at least once in your lifetime.

So without further ado, here are 40 movies that you should watch before you die.

1. The Wizard of Oz

2. The Godfather