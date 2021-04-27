The best low-maintenance haircuts for when you CBF with styling.

Guys, we're not going to lie. We're finding the whole 'doing your hair every single morning' thing to be a real bloody drag. We're tried. We want to have a snooze in.

Remember when we were in a pandemic and we could just, like, not wash it for five days straight? And throw it up in a lazy bun? Ugh. What a time.

The good news? We don't *actually* have to spend half an hour styling our hair every day. We really don't. What we need is a good haircut. A good ~low-maintenance~ haircut for lazy girls like you and me.

Watch: Here's hairdresser talk, translated. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

So, what are the best low-maintenance haircuts? What should we ask our hairdresser for next time we pop in for a chop?

Good question, kind dame.

We asked Virginie Gayssot, the Head of Education and Talent at Franck Provost, and Dee Parker Attwood, National Ambassador Schwarzkopf Professional and owner of Wieselmann salon, for the best low-maintenance hairstyles.

The blunt shag.