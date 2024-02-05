Here are all the moments the cameras missed at the Grammys, including a winner in handcuffs and a mysterious Taylor Swift comment.

The 66th Grammy Awards strangely went off without a hitch.

It's the biggest night of the year for the music industry and to our surprise, it was mostly just an evening dedicated to powerful performances, major announcements and thrilling speeches.

While most of the action happened on the main stage during the ceremony broadcast (you can read our recap of the biggest moments from the night here) there were plenty of interesting moments happening away from the cameras.

Are are the most interesting Grammy moments that happened away from the main stage.

Kylie Minogue celebrated her Grammy win in a bathrobe.

The Australian pop star picked up her second Grammy Award this year, but as the winner of her category was announced ahead of the televised ceremony, the news of her win was shared in a slightly different way.

After finding out that she had won Best Pop Dance Recording for her 2023 song 'Padam Padam' Minogue shared a video where she can be seen screaming and dancing around her hotel room in a bathrobe as someone tells her the news.