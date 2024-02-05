Why Lizzo had to avoid every red carpet interview at the Grammys.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards are happening as we speak, but there was one person who was noticeably absent from the red carpet.

Known for her extravagant style and out-of-the-box accessories, it was almost expected that Lizzo would walk the red carpet. But when she was nowhere to be seen - and instead made her first appearance on stage while presenting an award - we quickly realised why she was avoiding the press.

On February 4, it was reported that Lizzo's request to throw out a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers was denied by a judge, meaning the suit will go ahead.

In case you missed it, the About Damn Time singer is being sued by three of her former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, for allegedly creating a hostile work environment. They've also accused her of fat shaming and sexual harassment, along with claims of racial and religious discrimination.

The day after the lawsuit became public, Lizzo publically denied all allegations, saying they were "outrageous."

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

The artist then requested to have the lawsuit dropped under the anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) statute, which allows defendants to dismiss meritless suits that threaten their right to free speech under the First Amendment.