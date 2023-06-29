Alix Earle has had a swift rise to fame.

The social media influencer, who boasts more than 8.2 million followers on TikTok and Instagram combined, has been on our radars ever since her first viral video in 2022.

We have watched her travel the globe, listened to her talk about her (extremely privileged but nonetheless fascinating) life, and sat by while she filled us in on the juicy details of her breakup with former Yankees baseball player Tyler Wade.

Watch: Alix Earle just being Alix Earle on TikTok.



Video via TikTok/alixearle.

For the past 18 months, it's like we have been part of a very long and elaborate FaceTime call.

So when she began hinting there was a new romance in her life, we were interested. Deeply interested.

It didn't take long for people to realise the guy in question was NFL player Braxton Berrios.

Image: Instagram.