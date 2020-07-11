OPINION: People say parents shouldn't be best friends with their kids. I think they're wrong.

UNPOPULAR OPINION: my 13-year-old son, Winston, is one of my best mates.

It would make zero sense to me if he wasn’t, although I know many people feel strongly that parents can’t and shouldn’t be friends with their kids.

Parents of teenagers: translated. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

I saw a comment on social media the other day, about how parents shouldn't be best friends with their kids; that it places a "burden" on the child.

I beg to differ, and in fact argue that developing a friendship with your kid is an inherent part of parenting.

Winston cares about how my day was — it’s the first thing he asks when he hops into the car at school pick up. He’s my biggest champion, always on my side, and when I have exciting news, he’s the first person I want to tell.

He also has wisdom way beyond his years; if I put a problem to him, he’s an amazing critical thinker. He’s the person who knows me the best in the world; the daily minutiae of my life, my worst habits.

Winston looks after me when I’m unwell. We have so many private jokes between us, it’s not funny. We share a lot of what happens in our lives with each other. We LOVE to gossip about people together.