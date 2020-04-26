'As a single mum with a son I'm about to lose to his teens, the lockdown is a silver lining.'

So it turns out I’m one of those mums; the kind that has just a tad trouble letting go (like most of us).

I was fully expecting to ‘lose’ my son Winston this year, thanks to the start of secondary school, and him turning 13. I even cried a few cry baby tears because of it on New Year’s Eve.

I was expecting to barely see him, thinking I’d no longer get to cuddle him, and would stop hearing about his day, as he truly embarked on his way to adulthood – not being my baby but my teenager.

I thought this year would be the beginning of a slow goodbye, even though I realised that’s the circle of life; watching our kids grow up is the way things are meant to be if you’re lucky. But that doesn’t mean I wasn’t sad about letting go for the next chapter. It’s been just the two of us for a decade, and I headed into 2020 feeling sentimental about this year.

As it turned out, I was about to get a small reprieve, thanks to COVID-19 and the lockdown. For the past four weeks, Winston and I have been in isolation together, only having each other for company. It’s as if time has paused; and we’ve become closer than ever.

Don’t get me wrong; this is a hell of a time to be a sole parent, and really, for everyone.

But the silver lining for me as a mum, on a personal level, has been spending this extended time with my son; especially because I thought it was going to be all over red rover this year.