"The hardest part about being a single mum isn't the parenting. It's the constant guilt."

I’ve been a sole parent for a decade and trust me, the hardest part about it is not the solo parenting itself – because you deal with it out of necessity like everyone else – but the guilt.

You know what I mean: the pit-of-your-stomach, constant feeling of failing your kids.

Most of us accept some guilt in parenting, but when you’re a single parent, it’s escalated as part of the unique mental load we carry: am I doing enough? Will I ever be enough? What more should I be doing?

Watch: Things mums never say. ever. Post continues below.

Video by MMC

I know this is a single parent’s biggest fear – that we will never be able to give our kids what two adults in the home may be able to.

And because we’re worried about that, we’re forever trying to make up for it. Even though we know the kids are better off in a home where one parent is happy, rather than two miserable parents, we put so much pressure on ourselves because somehow, we still feel we’re not enough.

IT. IS. EXHAUSTING. An emotional and physical load not designed to be borne by just one person; and yet the Voices in My Head never let me have a break.