The best and brightest: 6 glow-worthy face oils I purchase on repeat.

Long gone are the days when the idea of putting oil on our faces sent shivers down our spines.

Nowadays, face oils are in plentiful supply, with any skincare brand worth their stripes boasting their own delightful, oily offering.

And rightly so – face oils can offer a whole host of benefits, and there’s one for every skin type, concern, and mood.

In case you need a quick recap, face oils typically seal the moisture into your skin – they help to mimic the skin’s natural oil (sebum) to boost its barrier.

This is different to humectants (like hyaluronic acid or glycerin) which draw in water to hydrate, so oils tend to work best in a balanced and tailored regime.

The best facial oils.

Not all oils are made equal.

Don’t get me wrong – there are so, so many good face oils on the market. In fact, it’s easy to get lost in the sea of options. I’ve tried a lot of said oils in my time as a skincare aficionado, so I’ve become quite picky with those I’ll actually repurchase.

I like my skin to feel nourished and plump post-oil. I am 100 per cent here for a dewy and glowy effect, but I don’t rate a sticky or greasy sensation after I’ve massaged the oil in.

I’m not one to really consider scent, but I do prefer the oil’s smell to not make me feel… queasy.

Here, I’ve rounded up my top six face oils in case you’re also feeling a little selective about which to add to cart next.

A quick reminder that everyone’s skin is unique, so you should always patch test any new skincare goodies and seek advice if you’re not sure if a product is compatible.