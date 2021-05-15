3 of the biggest face oil myths you need to stop believing.

Bloody hell. Where to even begin? A deep dive on facial oils would be such a deep dive that we’d end up surrounded by Anglerfish. You know, those creepy-as, really ugly ones with huge eyes and big teeth and lightbulbs on their heads. David Attenborough... bioluminescence...

It’s just too deep!

The beauty market is having a moment right now, and it’s saturated. There are about a billion and seventy-one oils for your face out there, and they’re all just running amok.

Who’s even in charge? Can I see some ID? I want to speak to the parents!

Video via Mamamia

Ask for recommendations and everyone basically says the same things: Jojoba, Go-To, Marula.

That’s cool, they’re fine examples. But the face oil world is my oyster and I’m going to splash some tabasco on that sh*t, chuck it back and chase it with a shot of vodka.

I’m not going to deep dive; we’d be here all week. But I have tried more than my fair share and I reckon there’s some space beneath the spotlight for some beautiful, powerful blends from smaller, Aussie female-owned brands.

And because there are so many myths about oils, breakouts, order of application etc, I’ve roped in my facialist, Jess Nas, from Lady Luxe Beauty to help me. I am but a mere consumer and writer, but Jess knows her sh*t.

Now, everyone, say ‘cheese’ for the family photo!