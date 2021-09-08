'I read books for a living. Here are the most addictive thrillers of 2021 so far.'

I read and review books as part of my job and there's nothing I like more than a fast-paced, twisty thriller.

There's nothing more satisfying than racing to the end of a book and discovering a twist so unexpected, it makes you gasp out loud.

A twist so satisfying you'll yell "what the bloody hell just happened", go back and re-read parts of the book, and wonder how you never saw it coming.

These are the books you remember for years to come and make you wish you could go back in time and experience that twisty goodness again.

Here are the most unputdownable thrillers of 2021 so far:

Image: HarperCollins Australia/Mamamia. A Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick, Lucy Foley's The Guest List is the kind of book you'll inhale in one day.