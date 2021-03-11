"It's such a great multi-tasker." The 5 do-it-all serums we swear by.

"When I am not testing millions of serums for my job I always go back to this one. It treats fine lines, helps fade my pigmentation and works so beautifully under makeup. It gives my face the most radiant glow. It packs a lot of punch for $80!" Leigh said.

This lightweight serum-in-lotion includes a gentle concentration of Vitamin A to smooth texture, sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hyaluronic acid) to pump the skin with hydration and Vitamin E to help the skin repair itself.

Best if you need help with: fine lines, pigmentation and dehydration.

Image: Mecca.

Over the past year, luminous skin has been a prominent theme in beauty. Many of us are looking for products that give us a natural glow. Mamamia's You Beauty Collective contributor, Morgan Rohan, has found a serum that does that and more: the Sand and Sky Dreamy Glow Drops.

"I use this in the morning for some serious glow and brightening, as well as the antioxidants working with my SPF to prevent further damage. I will also use this at night sometimes because it's incredibly hydrating and feels quite soothing on my skin. The glow is incredible under makeup in the morning too!" she shared.

The Sand and Sky Dreamy Glow Drops include a blend of emu apple and Kakadu plum, which work to brighten and plump the skin with antioxidants. There's also hyaluronic acid for hydration and various lightweight oils (including jojoba and almond) to smooth.