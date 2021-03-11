"It's such a great multi-tasker." The 5 do-it-all serums we swear by.

Gather round, beauty lovers - we need to talk about serums.
Serums are the workhorses of the skincare routine. They're packed with concentrated ingredients that target our specific skincare concerns (like pigmentation or wrinkles).
But as most of us have multiple skincare concerns that we want to target, we're expected to buy multiple serums. And that can be both time-consuming and expensive.
We spoke to our in-house beauty experts and learned about five "do-it-all" serums, so instead of layering serum upon serum, you can get your hands on one that does multiple jobs in one. You're welcome.