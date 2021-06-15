I speak to skin experts on the daily. Here are 6 products I’d never use.

Most people find skincare to be a very, very noisy and confusing place. And it IS. Gosh. It really is. There's so many brands, so many products and so many long confusing science-y sounding ingredients - terrifying stuff.

And look, I'm the first person to jump on a hyped up new product with some big fat claims and swanky packaging. Cause part of my job is finding out what's worth the fuss and attempting to cut through the confusion.

BUT - it's not easy. In fact, it's actually quite hard to make sense of all the conflicting information out there.

Lucky for me, I have a big ol' bag of experts who I regularly turn to for advice. And I know I can always rely on them for a no BS approach - because it's what they do for a living.

And while these experts always have a selection of tried-and-true products that can benefit every face with skin, they also have a lengthy list of products and ingredients they wish people would ditch from their routines. Like, for good.

Now, listen here. Just for the record, I hate it when people shame you for your skincare choices - so, this is not what this is. Kay? As always, you do you, etc. etc.

But, that being said, here's a list of all the products skin experts always tell me to avoid.

1. Face wipes.

Do I have a packet of these kicking around in the cupboard for when I come home after too many fun juices? Sure. Would I use them on the daily? Nah.