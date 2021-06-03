Beauty in 2021 looks different. Here are the new rules to wrap your head around.

'New rules? HA! I'm not following any new rules! Just bloody try me!' We hear you say, as you flick your hair over your shoulder and clutch onto your witch hazel and Ponds Cold Cream in defiance.

We get it. Goodness, we get it. New beauty rules suck. They're confusing. Daunting, even. Plus, you already have your entire routine down pat! And it totally works for you. So, for the love of sorbolene - why would you change a thing?

But here's the thing, sweet fools. Most of us are already following these new beauty 'rules'.

No, really!

Watch: How Zoe Foster- Blake's makeup routine has changed since becoming a mum. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Like, when was the last time you wore a full-coverage matte foundation? How about a matte lipstick??

The beauty industry has changed a little (a lot) over the last year or so, yet most of us haven't even really noticed because we've been preoccupied with things like pandemics, soaring house prices, political unrest, what's going on with J.Lo and Ben Affleck, etc.

So, that's why we've pulled together a big ol' list of all the products and practices we're ditching in 2021 and what we're using instead.

1. Tinted moisturisers over heavy foundation.

Powdery, fully covered skin is officially out, friends. We're all sick of that s**t.

As we noted in our article on the new 'skinimalism' skin trend, these days most of us cute folk are more focused on natural, minimal or no-makeup beauty looks.