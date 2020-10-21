"I've been a beauty editor for 5 years - these are the best skin tips I've learned."

I am a nosy creep when it comes to skincare. I love it. Love everything about it. And as a beauty editor, I spend a huge portion of my time annoying innocent dermatologists and skin experts and asking them absolutely everything: things that I wanna know, things my family and friends wanna know, things that drunk girl in the bathroom wants to know - ALL of it.

Watch: Want to skip to the part about how you can get radiant skin? Here are three easy steps to up your glow game. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Why? Cause skincare is utterly DELIGHTFUL. And it can do great things to people's confidence - and I'm not talking about having perfectly flawless skin, you silly little squid.

The goal here is all about keeping your skin happy and healthy, and protecting it from the damaging effects of the sun, wind, pollution and all those other jerks.

But y'see, while skincare is 100 per cent wonderful, it's also 100 per cent confusing. There are so many brands, sooo many products, and more wild claims and sneaky social media plugs than ever before.

As such, skincare is now a very loud and overwhelming place, and it's hard to know what actually works.

Because it seems silly to waste a whole heap of expert advice, I'm going to off-load some helpful tips that can hopefully make a difference to your skin.

Let's go!

Wear sunscreen. Every. Single. Freaking. Day.

I've written a lot of beauty content, and this is the most important thing I've learned.

I can almost hear you say 'Ugh. I already know this.' But do you actually do it?! Huh? Don't lie to me, Rachel.

As you should probably already know, not applying sunscreen in the morning is a big mistake. Huge. Besides the fact that SPF helps lower the risk of skin cancer and melanoma, it also reduces pigmentation and helps prevent premature ageing of the skin.