LEIGH CAMPBELL: What I use for my DIY manicures.

A few weeks ago, Erin and I chatted on You Beauty about the ‘skinification’ of nail care, which essentially means the products we use to look after our hands and nails are upping their game.

I received a few messages after the show to ask for specific product recommendations.

DUH, that would have been helpful in the episode!

While you're here, watch this how to on cleaning your beauty products. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

And so, here are my top picks for actually-really-work hand and nail products.

Oh, and I feel like I am well placed for this specific topic because I am not a gel or professional manicure girl - I’m totally DIY.

Mavala Scientifique Penetrating Nail Hardener. Image: Supplied.