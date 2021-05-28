My hands. They feel so... left out.

If you're anything like me, you're ALL over the skin care for the face and body – but you tend to forget to take care of your poor little hands and nails.

And they deserve more. Goodness, they do. They work so hard! And they age so fast. It's about time we paid a little more attention to them.

So, you know what I did? I decided to not be a jerk and start giving my digits a bit of love.

In a quest to achieve silky paws and stronger nails, I used kōtia's ﻿Revitalising Hand & Nail Cream.

Heard of it?

The ultra-hydrating formula smooths skin and helps strengthen nails, making them stronger and healthier by utilising a particularly innovative ingredient: deer milk.

Yes, deer milk. You read that right. Deer Milk Peptide Complex DMP-K7™ if you want to get all fancy (go on, we don't mind).

Wait. Why is everyone talking about deer milk?

There's been a big ol' buzz around deer milk skincare as of late, but in case you had your headphones and didn't hear, we'll give you a breakdown on why the ingredient has become kind of A Big Deal.

Obviously using milk in skincare is nothing new. As any good beauty geek would know, milk is rich in B vitamins and antioxidants, as well as alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) such as lactic acid.

While cow, goat and sheep milk are usually the go-to sources for this skin-loving ingredient, New Zealand brand kōtia has changed the game with deer milk.

Now it's shaping up to be one of beauty's best-kept secrets with extra benefits for the skin.

Y'see, compared to other milks, deer milk is high in naturally occurring vitamin A, folic acid, vitamin E and vitamin D3, which are powerhouse ingredients for tackling anti-ageing and boosting the skin’s regeneration process.

Interesting!

What's more, deer milk is also high in anti-inflammatories and antioxidants that both calm and protect the skin.

So, what's so good about kōtia ﻿Revitalising Hand & Nail Cream?

Good question, gold star for you.

Look, kōtia's ﻿Revitalising Hand & Nail Cream is not just your average hand cream I've found. There's a little more to this formula than your run-of-the-mill hand cream.

The formula is totally unique to anything you've ever used before, which I loved. kōtia uses an ethically sourced deer milk complex, and it contains a natural source of proteins and amino acids (as well as all the good stuff above) to help ensure your hands are optimally hydrated and nails feel stronger.

Image: Supplied.