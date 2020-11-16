LEIGH CAMPBELL: Exhausted? Same. Here’s 7 ways I fake looking fresh.

1. Give yourself a facial massage with oil.

This tip works best on hungover (read: dry and thirsty) skin, but it’s also ace if you’re just feeling meh.

Warm up a few drops of facial oil between your fingers and then slowly (but with decent pressure), massage it into your face in upward circular motions.

Do this for five minutes. 10, if you can spare the time. The oil will give you some glow (and much needed hydration) back and the massage will get blood flowing.

The result is a complexion that looks more alive than it did when you first started reading this post.

2. Ice is your friend.

To be clear, I’m talking about the stuff in your freezer. If you can't spare the time for a facial massage, grab some ice and rub it over your face. For real. Or if you’re a big baby, splash some very cold water onto it instead.

The ice causes your pores (and capillaries) to restrict, which gives you a tighter-looking complexion. It also helps with inflammation from breakouts.

It’s actually pretty nifty, and you only need to do it for 20 or 30 seconds, then follow with your skincare.

3. Go easy on the dark eye makeup.

Dark liner and shadow is only going to make your eyes look more tired.

Ditch the kohl and instead reach for a creamy beige shadow to swipe across your lids - that type of colour will neutralise any redness or dark eyelids.

Use a flesh coloured eyeliner to trace along the inner rim to make your eyes look more awake, then curl lashes before applying copious amounts of black mascara. Et voila - you look like you got a solid eight hours.