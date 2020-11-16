LEIGH CAMPBELL: Exhausted? Same. Here’s 7 ways I fake looking fresh.

Anyone else feel like they're dragging their arse over the finish line of 2020?
What a year.
Floods and fires at the start in Australia, then a global pandemic and political uproar.
Add onto that whatever you have going on personally (which for me is grief and an energetic toddler) and you’re probably looking about as fresh as a string of salami in the sun.
Thankfully I’ve picked up a few skincare and makeup tricks over the years to make you at least appear pulled together. Even if inside you’re that ‘everything’s fine while the house is on fire’ meme.
Yeah, this one: