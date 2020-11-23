LEIGH CAMPBELL: Do those silicone anti-wrinkle patches actually work? An investigation.

I have a friend. Let’s call her Jessie.

I call her that because it’s her name. She works at Mamamia with me and is a co-host on the very excellent podcast, Mamamia Out Loud, amongst other things.

This week Jessie sent me an SOS. She has a big birthday coming up and as such, Facebook decided she needed to be heavily targeted with anti-ageing ads. (So kind of you to foster our insecurities, Mark.)

Watch: The horoscopes and self-care. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The product shoved in her face that piqued her interest most were anti-wrinkle patches. She was intrigued so asked me if they work.

Jessie, this post is dedicated to you. Think of it as an early birthday gift.

What are anti-wrinkle patches?

Just as the name suggests, they’re patches - or pads - that are said to reduce the visible look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Unlike topical creams that are massaged in and absorbed, these pads contain ingredients that work on targeting your area of concern while they are worn, usually overnight. They are most commonly used on the chest and decolletage, but you can also get them for the eye area and around the mouth. They are also reusable.

The most popular brand you may have heard of is Wrinkle Schminkles, however more and more brands offering similar products are popping up right now, so they're becoming a bit of a trend.