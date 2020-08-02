PSA: We've discovered a $34 dupe for those Lululemon tights everyone lives in.

It's no secret we've all been living in leggings the past few months. So much so, they've arguably become the unofficial pants of lockdown.

Not only are they a comfortable (and more fashionable) alternative to wearing our pyjamas all day, there's something about a good pair of leggings that make us feel productive and semi-put together. Or at least creates the illusion that we are.

One brand of leggings that's always on the radar is the very exy but very comfortable Lululemon Athletica. The cult brand has been praised for its stylish and high-quality activewear with pieces known to last a long time. The only downside is that they often come with a hefty price tag.

But now, in very exciting news, the internet has discovered some good quality affordable leggings that are pretty much an exact dupe for Lululemon ones.

If you haven't heard of it yet, Amazon has it's own activewear brand called CORE 10, which is available from Amazon Australia and offers a bunch of size-inclusive clothing that ranges from XS to 3X. The collection includes leggings, shorts, t-shirts, crops and outerwear, with prices starting from $25.

So if you're searching for some quality leggings to add to your #homedrobe, but don't want to pull on the purse strings too much, here are some affordable options.

According to YouTuber 'The Closet Nerd', the $34 CRZ YOGA leggings are a great alternative to the $119 Align Super-High Rise Pant from Lululemon. And they ship to Australia for just a few dollars extra.

"I know how to tell when a piece of clothing is at the right price point and I do think Lululemon is very high quality, I just don't agree on that $100 price tag," she explained in a YouTube video earlier this year.

"The stitch quality is amazing. The top seam is rolled so we don't have to worry about it snapping when we pull it over our hips."

"Since these were 7/8... they were the perfect length, I didn't have to roll them at the bottom which I usually have to do."