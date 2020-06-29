The dos and don'ts of 'biz-leisure', the new way we're dressing for work in 2020.

I've officially reached peak trackpant.

After a constant rotation of day trackies and night trackies, then browsing online for more trackies (you know, for variety) I found myself served a stream of ads on Instagram from trendy labels featuring slim young things in oversized grey marle sweats with tiny tank tops.

Not quite ready to invest in "sexy trackies", I bought the safer (and much-hyped) Kmart two-piece lounge set, lived in it for approximately a month, and seriously considered wearing it into the office on my official first day back.

It was at that point I realised I no longer remember how to dress for...life.

And I'm not the only one. Faced with the daunting prospect of leaving our fleecy friends behind - the ones that have comforted us during lockdown as we've curled up at kitchen table desks and embraced a complete lack of dress-code - we find ourselves collectively scratching our heads in front of our wardrobes.

They say it takes 28 days to form a habit, and we've spent at least three months living in our loungewear, which means some of us may never be comfortable in the restrictive clothing of the before-time again.

But that's okay! Because apparently, the answer to post-pandemic office dressing is a new take that puts comfort first, without sacrificing smartness. Enter 'biz-leisure'.

A buzzy fashion term coined by Harper's Bazaar US, the trend is the logical evolution of loungewear, in that it literally encourages you to mix business with leisure. So think of your staple workwear items - blazers, heels, and shirting - and then imagine pairing them back with more relaxed pieces you'd usually reserve for downtime (like hoodies, sneakers, slip skirts and yes, trackies.)

Sounds good in theory, but to prove just how well-suited this look is to our new flexi way of life, here's some inspiration from women getting the balance just right. Scroll down to read the dos and don'ts when tackling this trend, which frankly I'm hoping sticks around forever.