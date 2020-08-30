Sweet Valley Twins, Point Horror: If you grew up in the 90s, here are 8 books you definitely read.

From the Sweet Valley High books, to The Baby-Sitters Club and Point Horror, I'd argue that the 90s produced some of the best Young Adult fiction we've ever seen.

There was something so special about the way we'd form a love for our favourite characters and wait eagerly for the release of the next book in the series.

Now all our entertainment is available instantly at our fingertips, which is great, don't get me wrong, but - and I may regret saying this - the patience required waiting for a new book release just brought greater satisfaction than the "are you still watching?" screen that pops up when I'm binge watching Normal People on Stan.

Watch: 90s kids, remember these? Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So, here at Mamamia, we've decided to reminisce on those simpler days when we'd rush home from school to find out whether Elizabeth and her boyfriend Todd were going to stay together.

Join us, for a trip down memory lane.

Point Horror

Image: Supplied.