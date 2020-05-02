A definitive list of the best retro horror movies that will still scare the pants off you now.

There’s just something about horror films of a generation gone by – the abundance of gore and blood, supervillains that never died, the establishment of ‘the rules’ of horror and the absolutely terrifying stalking and carnage that left their audiences petrified for…well, forever.

Just in case you’ve forgotten what kept you awake in your youth, here are some hellraising reminders.

Try not to scream.

1. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Even now, we can still hear the voices of the children eerily singing:

“One, two, Freddy’s coming for you

Three, four, better lock your door

Five, six, grab your crucifix

Seven, eight, gonna stay up late

Nine, ten, never sleep again”

And with that, nightmares were created.

But if that didn’t do it, Freddy Krueger, the villain of Wes Craven’s 1984 horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street, did.

The film sees a group of teens living on Elm Street invaded and killed in their dreams (or nightmares, really) and thus killed in reality by perhaps the most infamous horror villain of all time, Freddy Krueger — making anyone who ever watched this afraid not only of the dark but of falling asleep, too.

Nearly 40 years later the disfigured face of Freddy, who wears his weapon of choice upon his hand, a bladed leather glove, is still literally the stuff of nightmares and has ruined relaxing baths forever. Not to mention men wearing striped jumpers.