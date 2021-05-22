"I stopped drinking coffee. These are the 4 things I’ve noticed."

I know what you’re thinking. Why the hell would you stop drinking coffee, and then STICK to it?

Let me explain.

Coffee is one of my weaknesses. I love the smell and taste of it, and I find it so comforting - like a warm hug in the morning.

I’ve never been one of those people that drinks five coffees a day, but I'd consistently drink one-to-two.

It was always a non-negotiable, so embedded in my daily routine that I often felt weird without one.

Until now.

About two months ago, I decided I wanted to do something to really challenge my self-control.

I have a habit of taking on small ‘challenges’ to see if I feel better for it - because why not? The last one was to drink three litres of water a day.

I failed after just three days.