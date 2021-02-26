'I've been meditating every day for 2 years. Here’s what it's actually changed for me.'

Two years ago I felt the sh*ttest I have ever felt.

I was run down, burnt out, and stuck in a job that was stressing me out so much that my physical and mental health were a mess.

I was desperate to get out of the rut and feel better, but anything I tried just didn’t seem to work. I knew that things like meditation and mindfulness were *meant* to help me feel better, but I just couldn’t make the time, or develop the patience for it.

Watch: The horoscopes and self-care. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

It seemed boring... despite being told by countless people and sources that it’s proven to do things to your brain (good things, apparently.)

After attempting lots of different apps and types of meditation, despite my resistance (and feeling increasingly sh*tty), I decided to try and give it a serious shot to see if it would actually make any impact. I was sceptical, but also desperate for something.

The thing is, I suck at committing to things – unless I have someone or something to be accountable to.

For me, that meant I needed to go hardcore. I forked out a lot of money to do a Vedic Meditation course, knowing that if I paid for a course to actually learn how to do it, I was a) more likely to commit because I’d spent a lot of cash, and b) if I understood how to actually meditate, and what impact it can have, then maybe I’d be more motivated.

The Vedic technique is mantra based, and the idea is that you meditate twice a day. The technique is really easy to learn, and it’s meant to be 'effortless' – which sounded pretty good to me.

Basically, in the technique that I learnt, you do a five-day course where you are given a personal 'mantra' – a word in Sanskrit that you repeat to yourself during your meditation.

Then, you sit down wherever you can – the idea is that you can do it anywhere – and you close your eyes and repeat the mantra to yourself.

Of course, the normal thing to happen is that random thoughts pop up, and that’s okay, you let them come and go and when you remember, you go back to repeating the mantra.