Steph is saying that Irena is the one starting all the drama in The Bachelor, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Steph is saying that Irena is the one starting all the drama in The Bachelor, and, PARDON?!

After an awkward date with Locky last night, Steph Harper left the mansion without a rose.

What she did leave with, however, is a little bit of sweet, sweet gossip.

You see, Steph was close friends with both Bella and Irena heading into lockdown and she's shed some light on the mystery that is their ongoing feud.

"That was building since we were in lockdown," the 26-year-old told Mamamia on Thursday morning.

"I was good friends with Irena before lockdown and we remained friends into lockdown. She told me quite a few things that Bella had said about her that were quite nasty.

"So once I got back into the mansion I kind of asked Bella about them and she was like 'that is so untrue'.

Steph told Mamamia Bella then told her a bunch of things Irena had said about her, and that's when the divide in the mansion started.

"So I think we were both like 'oh ok, we don't like this'," she explained. "We don't really want to associate with her anymore."

"So I kind of took the road of I'm just not going to be around Irena, because she doesn't bring out the best in me, and Bella just took a different road."

When asked whether she believes Irena got a good edit on the show, Steph was... cryptic in her answer.