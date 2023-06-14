Why everyone is suddenly talking about 'beige flags' and all the ones you probably have.

Beige flags. They're what so many people are talking about right now, comparing beige flags they've noticed in themselves, their partners, friends, or previous romantic relationships.

But HOLD UP... what in fact are beige flags? Are they better than red flags? Worse than green flags?

Why must there be so many flags!?

Given I'm someone that heard this phrase for the first time today in the office, I was immediately intrigued and began an investigation of sorts (very high brow I know).

According to my sources (i.e. the Internet), beige flags are an odd trait in someone that is not quite a deal breaker, but not exactly a plus either. Think of it as an odd quirk.

The idea of beige flags are now officially in the lexicon, considering chatter about them is booming across social media. You'll see videos online of people dissecting the beige flags they see in someone's dating profile, the beige flags that their colleague omits in the workplace — the examples go on.

Interestingly, 'flag experts' stress the point that beige flags are not exactly 'icks', rather it's seen as idiosyncrasies.