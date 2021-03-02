Just 7 subtle clues that explain that wild Behind Her Eyes ending.

Warning: This post contains MANY spoilers for Netflix's Behind Her Eyes.

It's no secret that Netflix's Behind Her Eyes has one of the most unexpected endings of all time.

Since its release in February, the six-part psychological thriller has been leaving viewers looking like this as they attempt to decipher *THAT* ending:

Based on Sarah Pinborough's novel of the same name, the bizarre series first kicks off when Louise (Simona Brown), a single mother to seven-year-old Adam (Tyler Howitt), meets David (Tom Bateman), a Scottish psychiatrist who has just moved to London for a new job.

As the night progresses, the pair hit it off and they later kiss outside the pub.

The next day, Louise heads to her part-time job at a psychiatrist's office. When she arrives, she discovers that her new boss is none other than – you guessed it – David.

As Louise hides from sight in the toilet, David and his wife Adele (Eve Hewson) are given a tour of his new office.

The next day, Louise and David finally cross paths again and they decide to forget about their kiss and pretend that nothing ever happened between them.

But as time goes on, David and Louise struggle to keep their attraction for each other at bay.

While Louise and David have an ongoing affair, things get even more complicated when Louise forms an unlikely secret friendship with David's wife, Adele.

