The one person who didn't watch the Beckham documentary.

Stop everything, friends. And gather 'round. Because we need to talk about the Beckhams and Tom Cruise. As a matter of urgency.

More specifically, that strange friendship that isn't a thing anymore.

Because if you watched the Beckham Netflix documentary (all of us, everywhere), chances are you thought of two things: a) did David Beckham really just cook and season a single mushroom cup? (Yes); and b) what happened with Tom Cruise?

In the documentary, you might remember how the trio became really close friends when the Beckhams decided to move to Los Angeles in 2007.

Image: Getty

See? It was a whole thing. Even Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith were there! What a time.

The couple regularly attended parties and events with Tom Cruise and his then-wife Katie Holmes. They were literally pictured everywhere together. They were inseparable. Like, that friendship was ON.

Until suddenly it... wasn't.