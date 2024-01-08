'The lash serum so good I no longer need mascara.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor trials the NYK1 LashForce Eyelash Growth Serum.

True story: My lashes went to poo in 2023.

Between tints, lifts, extensions and not following the correct lash care protocol (read: not getting infills when they started twisting/falling out), my lashes looked very sad. Broken. Short. Fragile.

So, I decided to pull back on the treatments and invest in an eyelash serum.

That's when I came across NYK1 LashForce Eyelash Growth Serum. Heard of it? It's new to me, too.

Scientist and beauty wizard Hannah English actually recommended it on Instagram, and said it was the only lash serum she'd ever use. Which caught my attention, because if there's one person I trust for beauty reviews, it's Hannah. So I swiftly purchased it.

Watch: Handy tips for applying fake lashes. Post continues below.



It's from the UK and it was $88 plus shipping, roughly totalling $100. Hefty, but most lash serums are pretty hurty on the bank account.