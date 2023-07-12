9 of the best red lipsticks ever, ranked.

Do you want to know what it's like to live dangerously? Just try to pull off a red lipstick, we dare you.

When it comes to making a bold statement, few beauty choices rival the bewitching power of a red lip, there we said it, it's actually considered beauty sorcery.

Proven throughout history, perfecting this impressive combo actually means a lot more than you think. Nailing the look offers an alluring sense of power, elegance and strength unmatched by other beauty rituals.

Image: Getty/Mamamia. But considering this isn't a product we reach for everyday, it's important we know what we're doing before making a permanent investment. Watch the You Beauty tutorial for Diamond Lips. Story continues after video.