The $23 hairbrush that Zoe Foster Blake swears by for bouncy, ‘lived in' curls.

Uploading a photo of it to her Instagram Story, she wrote, “This is the Denman brush I have used for over a decade. It’s the D3 with seven rows (I have fine, curly hair). Unreal on wet hair. Detangles and knots. Gives volume and it shapes curls.

"I wash my hair, apply a lightweight curl cream like Evo Liquid Rollers, then blow-dry all over, brushing my hair in every direction, before styling it into place. Then I sleep on it to de-fluff.

"Next morning: good to go."

How simple does that sound?

But if short and curly isn't your hair type, You Beauty co-hosts Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren have a few other tips for finding the perfect hairbrush.

Leigh explains there are two main types of bristles you have to look out for: nylon synthetic bristles or boar bristles.

Boar bristles are made from the hair of the male pig (so, not vegan friendly) and are very firm. They help to distribute your natural oils throughout your hair (leaving it soft and shiny) and without tearing the hair. Meaning, your hair is less likely to break than if you use nylon.

Nylon bristles, on the other hand, are made of plastic pins that are great for detangling. But remember to be careful when using them, because there is a higher chance of breakage.