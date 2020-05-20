The $23 hairbrush that Zoe Foster Blake swears by for bouncy, ‘lived in' curls.

While many of us will happily curate a skincare or makeup routine designed for our individual wants and needs, we tend to forget to do the same for our hairbrush.
Think about it.
WATCH: Five ways to lift your hair game. Post continues below.
We choose shampoo, conditioner and styling products for our hair, but when it comes to the tool we use daily, we kinda… wing it.
Luckily for us, last night, Go-To Skincare founder and all-round beauty boss Zoe Foster Blake shared exactly how she achieves her natural, ‘lived in’ curled hair using her favourite affordable hairbrush.
