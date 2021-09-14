"I don't have any adrenal response anymore." After 'trial by media', Emma Husar only feels numb.

This post deals with depression and might be triggering for some readers.



In 2018, Emma Husar's name was splashed across newspapers across the country.

The former Labor MP found herself at the centre of a public controversy over allegations of bullying and sexual harassment in her office, which saw her 'forced' to resign.

Now three years on, Husar, who's currently appearing on SAS Australia, says the fallout from the ordeal has left her feeling "completely numb".

"They had said I had exposed myself to my colleague and his infant son in parliament. I had no control or an agency in any of that," she said on tonight's episode of the show.

"The majority of people will remember... [her as] the one they called 'Sharon Stone' [a reference to the film Basic Instinct where Stone's character flashed her nude crotch at police] and she was accused of being a slut."

An independent investigation later found that the allegations against Husar were not supported, though there was merit to complaints that staff performed non-work-related and personal duties for her.

Speaking about her motivation to join SAS Australia, Husar said, "I was forced to quit in 2018 and I don't want to be forced to quit again."

"My kids were 9, 11 and 16 when their mother was being called a slut in the nation's media on every front page across the country."

"There was about 2,500 articles that [claimed] I had flashed myself in front of my colleagues without wearing underpants, that I was sleeping with everybody in Canberra just about."

And the media attention wasn't just confined to online.

"I had media camped outside the front door for weeks, chasing me across the front lawn, asking me with a camera and a mic in my face 'Are you a slut? Are you really Sharon Stone?'" she told the SAS directing staff.