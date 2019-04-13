"I have 3 rules..." The troubling Tinder profile going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Trying to navigate your way through all the trends and rules of online dating can be exhausting. But maintaining a basic level of human decency really shouldn’t be… that hard.
A man’s Tinder profile has gone viral for precisely all of the wrong reasons. This man, named Kirk, has a concerning set of rules which he bizarrely lays out for potential women in his description on the online dating app.
“I have 3 rules…” the Englishman began. “Rule 1, I don’t want to be a step dad so no kids unless u [sic] have just one – I want my OWN thanks.”
The second “rule” was a racist smear as he told women that “if you date black boys or think about it, don’t even text me”, with a smiley face emoji after it.
As for his last rule, Kirk wrote, “I don’t want a time waster or someone who is a bum….go make your own money you lazy f**ks.”
Charming.
I thought I’d give Tinder a go but honestly, it’s fully put me off dating. pic.twitter.com/24Q1334yx2
— Trash Queen ✨ (@zxox32) April 4, 2019
The disturbing Tinder profile was accompanied by an image of the 27-year-old in his underwear, with his tracksuit pants at his feet, taking a selfie in the mirror.
The single man concluded his profile by adding “I body build, I have a German shepherd, I eat a lot, I don’t take s**t”.
“Good luck girls.”
No.
The profile was posted to Twitter by user @zxox32, who shared, “I thought I’d give Tinder a go but honestly, it’s fully put me off dating.”
Kirk was, of course, heavily criticised by the Twittersphere for his racist slurs and offensive comments about men of colour and single mums.
And a few people had some pretty hilarious responses, many wanting to save Kirk’s poor German Shepard.
Good luck girls? Good luck Kirk, more like. He’s going to die alone, and that German Shepherd will eat him.
— ❄D????wn Oliver❄ (@Felix_keeps_on) April 5, 2019
Top Comments
Did anyone really expect a person who takes his picture with his pants down to be adequate?
OMG! How dare a man have standards! Women seem to have no problem declaring their match must be above 6 feet tall, have a job and car currently, beard or no beard, tats or not, must share their political views, etc, but the moment a guy has preferences, time to lose it!
First rule he doesn’t want to date single mums. Perfectly fair and reasonable if he wants to be her priority interest in a relationship and maybe start his own family and not have to share life and drama with the ex partner being around.
Third rule he doesn’t want a gold digger, that is unusual and unreasonable why?
Second rule, might well dislike SJW pink hat wearing types and understands writing that is like kryptonite to exactly the feminist libbers he wants to avoid talking to.
Good for him for being honest, isn’t that what women are always saying they want in a guy? If you don’t like him, don’t swipe on him, but being outraged he, a man, has preferences and standards makes me wonder if the ladies should take a look at what they are writing on some of their profiles.
So people aren't allowed to criticise him? Just as he is allowed to publicly declare his 'standards', others are able to declare they are crappy. Most seemed to be dealing with them with humour rather than getting all outraged. I'm all for people putting this sort of stuff upfront. Then you know who to avoid, no surprises down the track. Also not sure why advertising that you are a racist would only put off 'feminist libbers'. Surely there's quite a few people who don't want to date a racist aside from femist lingers.
Re. physical traits, it's actually amusing the way women so openly state physical requirements in men, and so openly deride men who don't meet them, yet a man does any such thing, he's a sexist pig.
You declare him a racist, I don’t. He never said he wouldn’t date a black woman, or Asian or any other race. If he had said that then I would call him a racist. Although I understand dating sites do let you set your race preferences so they take care of your racism for you.
He said he isn’t into women who have a fetish for having a bunch of black guys. So called, “Snow Bunnies” are a kink, he doesn’t like that kink.
But that’s racist because to some everything is racist, everything is sexist and we have to call it out.
He never mentioned women having a fetish for black guys. He said if you date black guys or even think about it. Just because you've dated black guys doesn't mean that you have a fetish. And if they did have a fetish for black guys why would they be contacting this guy?