"I have 3 rules..." The troubling Tinder profile going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Trying to navigate your way through all the trends and rules of online dating can be exhausting. But maintaining a basic level of human decency really shouldn’t be… that hard.

A man’s Tinder profile has gone viral for precisely all of the wrong reasons. This man, named Kirk, has a concerning set of rules which he bizarrely lays out for potential women in his description on the online dating app.

“I have 3 rules…” the Englishman began. “Rule 1, I don’t want to be a step dad so no kids unless u [sic] have just one – I want my OWN thanks.”

The second “rule” was a racist smear as he told women that “if you date black boys or think about it, don’t even text me”, with a smiley face emoji after it.

As for his last rule, Kirk wrote, “I don’t want a time waster or someone who is a bum….go make your own money you lazy f**ks.”

Charming.

I thought I’d give Tinder a go but honestly, it’s fully put me off dating. pic.twitter.com/24Q1334yx2 — Trash Queen ✨ (@zxox32) April 4, 2019

The disturbing Tinder profile was accompanied by an image of the 27-year-old in his underwear, with his tracksuit pants at his feet, taking a selfie in the mirror.

The single man concluded his profile by adding “I body build, I have a German shepherd, I eat a lot, I don’t take s**t”.

“Good luck girls.”

No.

The profile was posted to Twitter by user @zxox32, who shared, “I thought I’d give Tinder a go but honestly, it’s fully put me off dating.”

Kirk was, of course, heavily criticised by the Twittersphere for his racist slurs and offensive comments about men of colour and single mums.

And a few people had some pretty hilarious responses, many wanting to save Kirk’s poor German Shepard.