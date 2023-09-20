Uggs in the summer, and other fashion crimes the Mamamia team commits on the regular.

In fashion, not every trend receives a warm welcome. I mean, low-rise jeans? Not for me, thanks.

However, as a fashion writer, I also love to see creative expression, and while a certain item of clothing might not be for me, that doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy seeing how others would style it.

And truthfully, who am I to judge? My absolute favourite pair of shoes in my collection are my Crocs. They’re comfortable, sporty (in sports mode – don’t try to change my mind) and I can personalise them with jibbitz. I will forever be a Crocs defender, and this is coming from someone who really, really didn’t understand why anyone would choose to put them on their feet before I bought a pair myself.

I love my Crocs so much that I gifted a pair to my husband and my father-in-law, and while neither of them jumped for joy, I can confidently say that they cannot live without them now.

Watch: The fashion items we've blown too much money on. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So this got me thinking: everyone has a controversial item in their wardrobe that gets a bad rep, but they can’t live without. And because I’m nosey, I desperately want to know what said item is for the people I work with, so I asked the Mamamia team to share the most heinous fashion crime they take part in with zero shame.