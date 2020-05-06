Staggered start times and no more hot-desking: What returning to the workplace could look like.

The government has announced its plan to have Australians back in our offices by July, as the threat of coronavirus in Australia continues to decline.

But when we return to our workplaces, communal kitchens, and shared meeting rooms – things are going to (have to be) very different.

In fact, the government has written up 1300 pages of ‘rules‘ across 23 sectors for our bosses to ensure we are returning to safe work environments.

WATCH: Today’s COVID-19 headlines. Post continues.

Video by Today Show

Shutdown measures are costing the Australian economy $4 billion weekly, so Scott Morrison is keen to reignite our businesses and industries to stem the pandemic-induced economic bleeding.

Unions are pushing for businesses to be compelled to provide virus-safe environments, but Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter believes existing laws are enough,