Staggered start times and no more hot-desking: What returning to the workplace could look like.

The government has announced its plan to have Australians back in our offices by July, as the threat of coronavirus in Australia continues to decline.
But when we return to our workplaces, communal kitchens, and shared meeting rooms – things are going to (have to be) very different.
In fact, the government has written up 1300 pages of ‘rules‘ across 23 sectors for our bosses to ensure we are returning to safe work environments.
WATCH: Today’s COVID-19 headlines. Post continues.
Shutdown measures are costing the Australian economy $4 billion weekly, so Scott Morrison is keen to reignite our businesses and industries to stem the pandemic-induced economic bleeding.
Unions are pushing for businesses to be compelled to provide virus-safe environments, but Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter believes existing laws are enough,
Most Wednesdays we find our Team area desks are covered in hair, food/spilled drinks and dirty tissues.
The rules are to clean the desk in the morning and afternoon but no one does. Each morning I spend at least 10 minutes cleaning the desk and then another 10 rearranging the cords, monitors and finding a chair.
Our team usually sits in the same desks in our assigned area we call it ‘not desking’ as a joke.
I’ll actually be happy with the extra cleaning and being forced to sit in the same desk ... when I eventually return to the office.
Agreed! My partner usually hot desks but I'm a lover of routine. Pre-covid, I found it comforting to come in each day and sit aty my own desk with my own (usually messy) space.
