'I imagined my future differently'. Renee felt a 'sense of loss' when she became a mum.

Renee* is a happily married busy mum of two school age children with two part-time jobs.
Before having children, Renee studied law at university and was working as a solicitor in Melbourne for a charitable organisation.
“My partner Carl* and I were hopeful of one day having children but we didn’t expect to fall pregnant at that particular stage of our lives,” Renee tells Mamamia.
“It was a happy surprise and as a feminist with career plans, I had many conversations with Carl about how and when I would return to work after giving up breastfeeding.
“We imagined sharing the care and raising our first child and any future children in an equal household, where we both planned to work part-time.
“Our baby would fit into our lives and we could carry on ‘as normal’.
“I realise now just how idealistic we were – no one warned me how immersive and all-encompassing parenting can be.”
In those first few sleep deprived months, Renee remembers struggling to get out of the house to meet a friend for coffee and could not imagine ever feeling emotionally or logistically ready to return to work.
“It wasn’t that Carl wasn’t supportive of me and my ambitions, it was that some days leaving the house with a baby – who always seemed to have a poo explosion or vomit all down my front as I was about to get in car – forced me to reflect on what I wanted.
“If getting out of the house was that hard, how could I return to work with a tiny baby who needed me?
“I kept putting the thought of my career to one side, thinking, I’ll wait until he gets to this or that milestone and then I’ll consider it. The milestones kept coming and I never felt ready enough.”
The mum in this story needs to seek formal help. She seems to not be coping. It is truly possible to work with small children you just need to learn the new skills it requires. Exhaustion and being tired is part of parenting just go with it. Naps on weekends help and the old sleep when the kids sleep is something I live by... I work full time with 4 kids and so does my husband. I had a steep learning curve to manage it and there are still days where I'm sitting in a management meeting to see my toddler wiped his nose on my pants as I dropped him off... that's life. Show up with vomit on... keep a spare shirt in your desk. These things happen to all of us. Luckily I have a supportive manager who sees the funny side with me and sees my value in the work I do to so that I can still be a strong part of my kids lives. If you continue to feel like to gave everything up... you will live a very unhappy life. Kids grow up and get their own lives so quickly.
It is absolutely possible in the right circumstances for both parents to work and parent equally.
You can't have everything without sacrificing somewhere so we sacrifice my son being at daycare for a couple of days a week because I didn't want to lose all these years of my career. My husband has sacrificed being able to pick up the big overtime hours and can't go to after work drinks at the pub on fridays.
Some days it is an incredibly hard slog and you feel like you're a bit useless as a parent and at work other days you kick career goals and come home to boys that come flying at you with hugs.