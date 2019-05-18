This week you will likely have heard the news that some changes have been made to the abortion laws in Donald Trump’s America.

A number of US states have passed legislation that will make terminating an unwanted pregnancy illegal. This is despite the fact that one in four American women will have an abortion before they turn 45.

Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Dakota and Missouri are just some of the states in the United States that have introduced legislation to restrict abortion rights this year.

So why is there so much focus on Alabama?

The new bill Alabama passed is the strictest anti-abortion law in the country.

Their Republican-controlled state Senate voted in favour of a bill that effectively bans all abortions, except in cases where the health of the mother is at risk.

Crucially, the new legislation allows no exemption for cases of rape or incest. This means that doctors who perform an abortion in Alabama could face up to 99 years in prison – a longer sentence than those convicted of rape.

Fears are growing that the slew of anti-abortion legislation will see Republicans, led by President Donald Trump, ultimately overturn Roe vs Wade, a 1973 Supreme Court decision that affirmed that access to safe and legal abortion is a constitutional right.

So whilst, as of right now, abortion is still legal in the 50 states (as these laws are yet to take effect and need to pass through the courts), it very soon could be a different story entirely.

And that’s not something to take lightly.

I feel like our nation is state-by-state turning into a real life version of #TheHandmaidsTale Women are losing the rights to their bodies while a madman tweets about tariffs… — QueenCatia???? (@QueenCatia) May 15, 2019

In fact, right now there is an 11-year-old girl in Ohio who is pregnant, as reported by local media, after she was allegedly raped by a 26-year-old man.

The new legislation, not yet in effect, would mean that abortion is not an option for the 11-year-old rape victim. However, it’s believed she will be exempt while the laws are pending.

When Republican Governor Mike DeWine signed the anti-abortion bill in April, he emphasised the rights of the foetus.

“The essential function of government is to protect the most vulnerable among us, those who don’t have a voice,” he said. “Government’s role should be to protect life from the beginning to the end.”