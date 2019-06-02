We can learn many lessons from a person’s star sign. Depending on whether you’re into astrology, we can determine the worst aspects of someone’s personality, to how they are in relationships.

But what about how you are as a parent?

We asked Pia Lehmann of Soulscapesoz to share her insights into how your star sign can impact your parenting style.

Aries – The soccer parent.

People born under the first sign of the zodiac are defined by their go-getting nature and this translates into how they are with children too.

“From hyperactivity, anything to do with sport, to being on the go at all times, if their kids are also this way inclined, then it’ll be wonderful,” says Pia.

“But if you’ve got a child who prefers reading, or is a bit of a couch potato, that can make the Aries parent very domineering and insensitive to their emotional needs.”

Coach Eric Taylor from Friday Night Lights.

Taurus – The ‘taxi’ parent.

While Taureans would rather spend their time relaxing, their earthy nature also lends themselves to be an emotional rock for their kids.

“They’re always emotionally there, they’re loyal and dependable and you can rely on them to not let you down,” Pia says.

Also, they can also be stubborn to change, which can cause issues.

“They may not be quick to adapt, be it with technology, or new trends. They like tradition,” explains Pia.

Phil Dunphy from Modern Family.

Gemini – The extracurricular parent.

You never know what you’re going to get with a Gemini parent, says Pia, who describes them as having “a lot of faces”.

“If you have a Gemini parent, you have four parents as a result,” she jokes, adding that they’re always switching up their plans and like their kids to be involved in lots of varied activities.

“Geminis love to talk and while they’re action-orientated, they’re intellectually driven too. They like change and adapt well to it. They tend to encourage their kids to read, learn and nurture their brains.”

At least it won’t be a boring childhood.