There’s a reason your body breaks out in winter. Here’s how to deal with it.

Winter grants us many wonderful things: stylish trench coats, cozy pyjamas, hot drinks, fluffy socks.

But also, some Not Great things: Body acne.

Yes, in case you didn't know, our friend, body acne, absolutely thrives in the chillier weather.

In fact, according to research, winter is the toughest season for moderate-to-severe acne.

So, while you might be blessed with wonderfully clear skin in the warmer months, as the weather gets chillier chances are you'll experience more glorious breakouts on all fronts – including your cute bod.

Not great news. We know, we know.

Watch: Sydney YouTuber MakeupMeJordyn shares her drugstore acne coverage makeup tutorial. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In fact, Kelly McCarren talked all about winter acne – more specifically, body acne – in a recent episode of Spotlight on the You Beauty podcast.

She went through the most common causes of body acne and back acne, some ways to treat it and the simple steps you can take to try and avoid it altogether.