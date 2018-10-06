If you thought Australia's Bachelor finale was dramatic, you haven't heard of Brad Womack.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

For eight weeks The Bachelor fans dedicated too many hours to a man who was only ever going to pick no one.

Brittany Hockley put it best, after being the last woman to have been rejected by the Honey Badger, when she remarked, “What a gigantic waste of time that was.”

The finale left us with so many questions, an important one being: Is this a world first for The Bachelor franchise?

And, no. No it is not.

In fact, Nick Cummins actually looks pretty good when we compare him to some of the bachelor’s that have graced America’s screens.

Whilst it is a first for the Australian series, Brad Womack, America’s bachelor in 2007, also picked no one. And the story is even more dramatic than Australian audiences could ever imagine.

Before Womack gave no woman the final rose, he actually asked the father of DeAnna Pappas – one of his final two – for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

BUT WAIT.

To ask her father, Womack told the producers that he did not want to do it over the phone.

Talking to Ellen DeGeneres after the finale aired, Womack recounted to the talk show host: “What I did say [to the producers] is a proposal was such a big deal to me, that a phone call was not sufficient if and when that proposal would happen… I wanted to look her father in the eye and ask for her hand in marriage.”

So, to meet Womack’s needs, the producers flew Pappas’ father out, so that the bachelor could ask for DeAnna Pappas’ hand in marriage.

Yes, that is right. The father was put on a plane so that Brad could ask for Pappas’ hand in marriage and then not only didn’t propose to her, BUT DIDN’T EVEN PICK HER.