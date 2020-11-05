Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette finale: WHY DIDN'T YOU JUST TEXT HER BACK, JOE?

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

WE'VE MADE IT.

After five long weeks of precisely nothing happening on this show, we're about to find out who the blonde women pick for their short-term boyfriends.

THE

STAKES

ARE

SO

HIGH.

We open on... Osher.

He's sorted out that pesky global pandemic and he's ready to get this season back on track and do some real good whisperin'.

Elly picks Joe up in riverboat and they have a good giggle about how they're on a... boat on a... river. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

They go for a paddleboard because one form of water transportation isn't enough, apparently.

Osher: "I'M JUST SO EXCITED TO BE BACK."