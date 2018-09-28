"He's the one that got away": The Bachelor's Cass is still heartbroken over Nick Cummins.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Dear lordy, last night’s Bachelor elimination was a fly kick to the chest, a machete to the heart and a punch in the downstairs all in one.

When The Bachelor’s Cass Wood didn’t receive a rose from Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins – as host Osher Gunsberg always sensitively explains to the heartbroken women – we felt so deeply for the woman who truly bared her heart and soul on national TV.

It was devastating to watch, Cass standing in front of a guy who didn’t want her back, and not fully understanding why. (You can watch the heartbreaking moment below, post continues after video…)

We’ve all been there, and her rejection feels fresh and new to us watching at home or reading the news on our morning commutes.

For the 24-year-old from Sydney, it’s all still as raw as it was when that rose ceremony was first filmed several months ago.

“I finally felt like I’d found someone that I would be with in the future. It was all working out and he turned around in the rose ceremony and didn’t give me a rose. It really sucks,” the accounting student told The Herald Sun.

“My goal for going on the show was to find someone I would spend the rest of my life with. He will always be the one that got away.”

Cass, who had some kind of relationship with Honey Badger in the real world before coming on the show, also told The Sydney Morning Herald she was “angry, confused and sad” in the weeks after her elimination.

“I was just trying to figure out why. He didn’t explain it very well, but I respect Nick’s decision and I can’t change anything,” she told the Fairfax publication.

“I was definitely falling for him [at the end] and it was so real for me. I feel like it was more real for me than anyone else. I never really felt the way I felt about him about anyone else. I want to find that but I don’t know if I will.”

Cass also shared two statements on her Instagram about her time on The Bachelor – one about Honey Badger and another about that cocktail party conversation with Brittany.