Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

A few things of note:

They used very similar language in both of their posts – “There is just something / There’s just something”. AND you’ll see that Nick wrote, “There is just something about a woman holding a snake,” and you know who was the only girl holding ‘a snake’ in that episode? Brittany Hockley.

The 30-year-old radiographer has been dubbed as the most likely to win by Sportsbet, and there have of course been other clues that hint at her victory along the way.

We pretty much know Nick picks a brunette as his final Bachelorette (tick) and Brittany herself liked a friend’s comment who asked her whether they should bet on her Bachelor victory.

She’s also befriended Nick’s family on social media and his sister Bernadette Cummins Bowler even wished her a Happy Birthday.

Like we said, the evidence is water tight.

2. This appears to be our first look at Hilary Duff’s stunning engagement ring. Kinda.

Hilary Duff has teased fans with a possible engagement ring on her Instagram, and while we don’t appreciate being left in the dark, gosh darn-it her ring is very pretty.

The Younger actress shared a photo of her vintage-inspired, five-diamond ring and she very conveniently placed it on the fourth finger of what looks like her left hand. Despite this, we do not yet have an engagement confirmation.

To be fair, even her older sister, Haylie Duff was a bit confused, commenting with: “Ummm I thought this was something else,” she wrote.