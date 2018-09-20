Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

1. The Bachelor’s Brittany Hockley on her creepy realisation about her last relationship.

Prior to signing up to vie for the love of a man against 24 other women, Brittany Hockley had been single for seven years.

However, now that we know about the trials and tribulations of her last relationship, we can understand why.

Speaking exclusively to OK! Magazine, the 30-year-old radiographer shared some scarring details from her last relationship, and oh boy… he did not sound like a very nice man.

“Yeah, I was in a relationship with a guy, but he was seeing someone else basically from day dot, and was just setting up an identical life with her,” she told the publication.

“They were going to call their kids the same names, made us wear the same perfumes.” Umm… what?!

Because if there’s one thing (among many) that will put someone off dating, it’s a man who lies to your face while two-timing you with another woman.

