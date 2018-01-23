When Aziz Ansari's name was called at the SAG Awards, the room response was very telling.

The #MeToo movement has brought hundreds of accounts of sexual assault and misconduct bubbling into public consciousness.

There have been accusations of rape; assault; manipulation; exploitation; men pulling their penises out in conference rooms; others masturbating while talking to women on the phone.

For the most part, all of these accounts have been met with public support. The abusers are condemned and the woman’s bravery is, rightly so, applauded.

One account, however, was different. Backlash and debate followed an expose accusing comedian and actor Aziz Ansari of sexual misconduct. And now, the 34-year-old is avoiding public appearances and the rest of Hollywood… Well, no one quite knows what to do with him.

Last night Ansari didn’t attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, even though he was nominated for an award as outstanding actor in a comedy series.

Not only was his absence noted, but when his name was called during the ceremony as a category nominee, the room stayed completely silent.

The actor didn’t receive applause, People reports, and when the category winner William Macy of Shameless mentioned Ansari in his speech, the crowd did not react.

This comes after a Brooklyn photographer, 23, last week accused Ansari of sexual coercion in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

She was interviewed by Babe.net using the pseudonym 'Grace' and her story was one so many women can relate to, but which people are finding difficult to define. Some are labelling it 'sexual assault' while others say it's just 'bad sex'.

Ansari, Grace alleges, misread her physical cues and kept pushing to have sex when the pair went back to his apartment after a dinner date.

