"We are potent and powerful." Nicole Kidman delivers emotional speech after SAG Awards win.

Nicole Kidman has continued her domination of Hollywood awards season for her role in Big Little Lies with a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Kidman’s award show haul also includes Emmy, Golden Globe, and Broadcast Film Critics wins for playing a physically, sexually and psychologically abused wife in the TV mini-series.

Kidman beat Big Little Lies co-stars Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon as well as Feud: Bette & Joan stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon for the SAG on Sunday at the ceremony underway at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Post continues after gallery.)

Kidman paid tribute to her fellow nominees and other Hollywood leading actresses including Judi Dench, Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep in an emotional acceptance speech.

“To receive this at this stage in my life is extraordinary,” she said.

“I want to thank you all for your trailblazing performances you’ve given over your career and how wonderful it is that our careers can go beyond 40 years old because 20 years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives,” she said. “We’ve proven — and these actresses and so many more have proven — we are potent and powerful and viable.”

“I just beg that the industry stays behind us because our stories are finally being told,” she said. “It’s only the beginning.”

