Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I had accepted death.” We now know the tragic reason why Avril Lavigne disappeared for five years.

It has been five years since Avril Lavigne last released an album, and the singer has remained relatively out of the spotlight for that time as she privately battled with Lyme Disease.

The “Girlfriend” singer has published a blog post explaining her decision to remove herself from the public eye whilst she dealt with her illness.

“Those were the worst years of my life as I went through both physical and emotional battles,” she wrote.

Now, the 33-year-old is preparing to release a new album later this month, with the first single called “Head Above Water”.

“The first song I am choosing to release is called ‘Head Above Water’. It is also the first song I wrote from my bed during one of the scariest moments of my life.

“I had accepted death and could feel my body shutting down”, the singer explained to her fans.

“I felt like I was drowning. Like I was going under water and I just needed to come up for air. Like I was in a river being pulled in a current. Unable to breathe.”

Lavigne went on to say that her decision to be open about her health struggles didn’t come easily, as she wanted “it to all be behind me”.

Her decision to be so open was due to the fact that “not only is it a part of my life, I need to bring awareness to the severity of Lyme Disease.”

The song finished her letter to her fans by saying: “I now have a very strong, triumphant, powerful and true record to me and my experiences over the last few years. My first single is called ‘Head Above Water’, and it will be here on September 19th.”