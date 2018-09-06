"Why I’m glad we’re seeing Cat and Romy on The Bachelor."

The overall sentiment is that the cruelness of people like Romy and Cat shouldn't be aired during prime time on national television, because it suggests that it's normal, acceptable, and even amusing. Those women shouldn't be there - and the fact that they are indicates Channel Ten's tacit approval of their behaviour.

Throughout this season, however, I've been observing something very different.

For the first time in my life, I'm seeing nuanced experiences I've had placed in the spotlight, and an overwhelming sense of universal understanding that it's a painful, frustrating and lonely place to be in.

I remember being 14 and not having the language or the self-confidence to pinpoint why I was so hurt when a group of friends ran away from me at a shopping centre, then told me it was "just a joke".

I remember feeling so powerless when I tried to ignore the girls who constantly made fun of the way I looked, the way I dressed, and what I said, only to have them approach me over and over again asking me why I was being so sensitive.

I remember mustering up the courage to stand up for myself and being told I was "aggressive" or "overreacting".

I remember being exasperated while trying to explain that tearing apart everything about me wasn't the same as just "being honest".

Last night in particular, it was vindicating to see this very experience reflected back to me on television. And to have the bulk of Australia's viewership identify it, talk about it, and decide that it's not okay.

The power of being gaslighted lies in its ability to make us feel entirely alone - like we're going insane.

The term comes from the 1944 film, Gaslight, starring Ingrid Bergman. In the film, Bergman’s husband wants to steal her jewellery, and realises he can do it by having her dismissed as insane and taken to a mental institution. To make her feel crazy, he sets the gaslights in their home to flicker on and off, and when Bergman’s character reacts, he tells her she’s just seeing things.

What happened on The Bachelor last night was that an entire country saw the gaslights.