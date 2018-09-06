"Why I’m glad we’re seeing Cat and Romy on The Bachelor."

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.
After Wednesday night’s episode of The Bachelor, I think we can all agree on three things:
- There is perhaps no experience more frustrating and isolating than being gaslighted
- Bullying doesn’t stop once you become an adult
- Romy needs to be… jailed. Like two weeks ago.
For anyone who missed it, the drama began when 25-year-old Tenille returned from her single date with the Honey Badger having kissed him – even though she’d previously said she wouldn’t kiss him on a first date.
You see, the interesting thing about humans is that sometimes they change their minds, and also context is a thing. So even though we can be adamant about certain decisions, we often behave differently in the moment, and it’s precisely no one else’s business.
Except one person decided it was their business, and that person was Romy.
Top Comments
I’ve watched villains on this show, but none like Romy. Kiera (few seasons ago) was fun to watch. She was bitchy and she knew it. She absolutely knew it. Romy on the other hand, gaslights. She traumatises people and then turns it back on them to make them think it’s their fault. She’s done it numerous times. If forcing herself onto Nick wasn’t enough, the gaslighting just cements that she needs to do some soul searching.
This is a good read Clare and great insights.
I agree, although I'm sure Bachelor producers and Channel ten wouldn't care either way (whether viewers were entertained or disgusted by the behaviour) as long as they had the numbers (and thereby just as bad as the mean girls in my opinion), it's a great thing to see that 'gaslighting' has been highlighted and therefore identifiable. Who knows how many people this might help who are experiencing it right now. For those people to just be able to go "You know what, your attempt at gaslighting me is rather pathetic." and walk away from the perpetrator would be a fantastic outcome.