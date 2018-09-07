"We’re not a nasty show." Why Fifi Box refused to interview The Bachelor’s Cat.

In case you missed it, this season’s series of The Bachelor has made Australian audiences outraged due to the behaviour of contestants Romy, Cat and Alisha. The three women, who have been dubbed the ‘mean girls’, have shamed, bullied and gaslighted the other women also vying for the Honey Badger’s love, as shown over a number of episodes.

So last night, when the ‘mean girls’ left the show, the nation was not-so-quietly cheering. And this morning, Cat Henesey-Smith was banned from appearing on FoxFM’s Fifi, Fev and Byron as a direct consequence of her behaviour.

Fifi Box reprimanded Cat on air explaining why they made the last-minute decision to cancel her appearance.

“I watched it last night and I really struggled with this, thinking, ‘But we haven’t really seen any endearing qualities in this person,” Box told listeners this morning.

“We’re a very welcoming show, we’re not a nasty show, we’re not a mean show, we don’t bring [guests] on here to humiliate them or to grill them … and I thought to myself, ‘I could not, in all good conscience, welcome her to the show’, and if you can’t welcome someone onto your show, why are they coming on?”

Box added that if they had allowed the interview to take place, they only would have been bullying her back, which didn’t feel right.